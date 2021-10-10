Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

