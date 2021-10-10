Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

