Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.10. The company had a trading volume of 168,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

