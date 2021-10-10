Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 617,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

