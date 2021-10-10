Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 700,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,348. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16.

