Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.86. 2,051,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.69 and its 200-day moving average is $567.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

