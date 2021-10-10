Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 112 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

