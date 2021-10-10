Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.21.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $217.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.36. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.