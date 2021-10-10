Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

