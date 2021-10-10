Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

HI stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $2,841,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

