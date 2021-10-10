Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.79.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.