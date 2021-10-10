Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

