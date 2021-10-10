Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herc by 120.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,473,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Herc by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $167.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $178.83. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

