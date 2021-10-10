Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

