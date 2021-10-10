HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HLFFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $92.38 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.