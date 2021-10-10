Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

