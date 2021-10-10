Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $101.21 million and $11.23 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 590,435,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

