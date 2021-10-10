HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

