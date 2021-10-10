HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $62.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.01 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSTM stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

