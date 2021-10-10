Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 462,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 689,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.