Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,981 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average of $257.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

