Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 437,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

