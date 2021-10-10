Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

