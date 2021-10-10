Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.55 Million in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 309,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.