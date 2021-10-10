Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.