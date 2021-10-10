Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 437,103 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.17% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.