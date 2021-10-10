Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

