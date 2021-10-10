Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 40,714 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.