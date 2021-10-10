Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 34,015 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3,453.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

