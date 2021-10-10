Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 16,238 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,693.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.