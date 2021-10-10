Head-To-Head Review: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and Atlantic American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic American $195.35 million 0.47 $12.17 million N/A N/A

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Atlantic American 7.86% 3.57% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jackson Financial and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Summary

Atlantic American beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

