Head to Head Review: American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Santander and American Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 4 9 0 2.69 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander currently has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.33 -$10.02 billion $0.30 12.93 American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.41 $28.77 million N/A N/A

American Business Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 12.76% 7.89% 0.48% American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Santander beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

