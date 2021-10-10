Head to Head Analysis: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.39 $217.34 million $3.75 21.48 ReneSola $73.92 million 5.96 $2.78 million $0.09 70.22

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73% ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93%

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $11.73, suggesting a potential upside of 85.65%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats ReneSola on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

