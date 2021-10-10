HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $3,727,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.