Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $39.66 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.