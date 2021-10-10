H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

