Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Lifted by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 58.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392,128 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 5.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $120,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

