Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

OMAB stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

