Grumpy Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00226721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00100902 BTC.

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

