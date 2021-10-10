Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.59. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £148.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.