Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.59. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £148.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
