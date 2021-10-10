Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

