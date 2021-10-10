Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

