Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

