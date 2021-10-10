Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 33.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

