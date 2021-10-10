Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.