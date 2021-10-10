Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Interface worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Interface by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $927.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.