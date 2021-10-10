Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $614,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $668.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.