Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chegg were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

