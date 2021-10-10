Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.38. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 3,042 shares changing hands.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $9,219,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

