Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$99.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$91.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.